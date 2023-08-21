Road crashes increase by 4.31% in July 2023 – MTTD report

Reported crashes, vehicles involved, persons killed, and persons injured increased by 4.31

In the month of July 2023, about 186 people lost their lives due to road crash incidents, data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police has showed.

The MTTD report said the figure for the period increased by some 4.31 percent, while deaths resulting from road crashes soared by 30.07 percent for July 2023.



“1,233 crashes were recorded involving 2,099 vehicles with 186 deaths leaving 1328 persons injured in 2023. Reported crashes, vehicles involved, persons killed, and persons injured increased by 4.31%, 5.42%, 30.07% and 8.76% respectively.



“For the same period 2022, 1,182 crashes were recorded involving 1,991 vehicles with 143 deaths leaving 1221 persons injured while pedestrian knockdowns reduced from 224 to 213 in July 2023 compared to July 2022,” it stated.

Meanwhile, from January to July 2023, a total of 8,137 road traffic crashes were reported to the MTTD.



Also, a total of 13,862 vehicles, including private, commercial, motorbikes/cycles etc. were involved in these road crashes, while some 10,407 casualties (1,272 fatalities/deaths and 9,135 injuries) were recorded.



