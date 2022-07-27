Road tolls reintroduction: NPP is very confused – Henry Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto, National Organizer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress

National Organizer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Henry Osei Akoto says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confused that the country is now on autopilot.

According to him, it has become so obvious that the NPP themselves have no clue about the directions they are taking in Ghana.



This follows a notice by the government to reinstate road tolls in the country after it was abolished.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has served notice that new roads to be constructed by the government in partnership with investors will be tolled.



He said the roads, most of which will be by a public-private partnership (PPP), will have users paying while traveling on them to recover the costs.

Mr Ofori-Atta made this known Monday, July 25 when he delivered the mid-year budget review on the floor of Parliament.



Tolls on the country’s public roads were abolished in the 2022 budget statement and the government’s financial policy which was presented last year in November.



Mr Ofori-Atta had told Parliament then that the decision to cancel the tolls was a result of heavy traffic, sprawling markets and pollution around the tollbooths.



“Is obvious the NPP is so confused. The country is now on autopilot. In the first place, the reason for the abolishment of tolls in the country was a rush decision a. Government did not think through properly before making that decision. We are back to square one. If today you saw sense in tolling our roads to raise revenue what level of thinking went into the abolishment in the first instance,” Henry Akoto told this Portal.