Roads Minister’s Plan to turn tollbooths to Washrooms is policy constipation - Wereko-Brobby

Charles Wereko-Brobby

Energy expert and policy analyst, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, has described suggestions by Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta that abandoned tollbooths could be turned into modern washrooms for commuters as “policy constipation”.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and a former ally of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become fierce critic of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the administration of the President.



He took to Facebook to criticize the Minister. “TOLL Booths Into POo Booths. #PolicyConstipation! #CONFUSEDState!,” he wrote



“The government will refurbish all those tollbooths structures to provide proper and decent washrooms. For instance, the use by motorist so that we advise them to desist from the practice that you see that at times cars stopping indiscriminately on the highway and people getting out… you know, to wee-wee as we usually say it.



You see men on the left and women on the right (urinating) or at times you see a man and a woman, look, it’s all indecent, it’s not a good practice,” the Minister is on record to have said.

The Roads and Highways Minister came under harsh criticism for saying that the Ministry had plans to turn the abandoned tollbooths to Washrooms for use by travellers.



In reaction to the backlash, he explained that he had been quoted out of context and that it was certain that the tollbooths will become washrooms.



