Roads Minister has the power to suspend collection of tolls - John Kumah

The deputy minister of finance, John Kumah, has said the Minister of Roads and Highways did no wrong in ordering the suspension of roads tolls.



According to him, the minister has the "discretionary powers" to make decisions within the laws of the country adding that anyone who disagreed can go to court.



His comment comes at the back of Speaker of Parliament’s order directing the Roads and Highways Minister to reverse the directive on the suspension of road tolls until Parliament provides appropriate legislation.

“He is the minister so he is allowed within the laws to use his discretionary powers to take actions within the law. So, if in his mind, this is the right thing to do, he’s allowed within the law to make decisions. Judges make errors even in their decisions, ministers are also entitled to make errors, granted that maybe he even erred,” he said in an interview on Asaaseradio.



John Kumah added, “I believe that once he’s been given the mandate to fix road tolls, he also has the discretion to suspend the collection of road tolls. So, if he has erred, or somebody thinks contrary, you can go to court. Is the court that has the right to determine whether a ministers’ decision was made contrary to the law.”



Background



Ken Ofori-Atta whilst presenting the 2022 budget said the government intends to cease the collection of tolls at various public roads and bridges across the country with the objective of easing traffic congestion.



The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, in a release some few hours after the Finance Minister’s presentation, directed that the collection of tolls on public roads and bridges cease effective 12 am-midnight November 18, 2021.

However, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin directed the Minister for Roads and Highways to reverse a directive that has caused the cessation of road and bridge toll collection across the country.



According to the Speaker, the directive by the Minister emanating from policies contained in the 2022 budget undermines the authority of the house.



But, John Kumah believes that the Road Minister’s order was in line with his duties as he has the power to make a decision within the laws.