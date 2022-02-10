Roads Minister is too 'emotional' and 'arrogant' - Adaklu MP

The Ranking Member on Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza says the sector Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta's idea to convert the empty tollbooths into washrooms was ‘bogus’.

To him, the minister has no authority whatsoever to convert empty tollbooths into washrooms.



He, however, tagged the sector minister as an “arrogant” person who does not take directives.



“He is too emotional and an arrogant person,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Listen to interview:



