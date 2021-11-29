Roads in Sekondi-Takoradi to see a facelift

Road contractors at work

Source: GNA

Re-construction works on access and link roads within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) have begun in earnest.

The projects when completed would ease traffic congestion and improve accessibility to the Central Business District (CBD) of the metropolis.



The roads include Anaji Excess Lodge road, New Takoradi road near the Youth Center, Amaja roads near SIC, Kokompe Number one Scrap area, Mrs Asmah Road - Beach road, Protea Hotel roads - Africa Beach Hotel roads, and GHACEM Club House road – Mrs Cudjoe Junction road.



The rest are Timber Bar and Nasiriyah School roads, Essikafo-Ambantem Number one and two roads, Presby Quarters road, Airport Ridge (Uncle Ebo Coker) Areas, Bank of Ghana - Railway Hotel, Mexico road, and Kwesimintsim Trotro Station and Aponkye Nkrakra area roads.



There is also the asphalting of a community park at Essikafo-Ambantem Number two and resurfacing of Justmoh road (Accra Station area), 11/11 area road, Takoradi Hospital and Circuit Courts near Harbour View, GBC road and Effia-Nkwanta Laboratory road.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, said the road upgrades would reduce transportation costs and traffic congestion in the Metropolis.



Mr Darko-Mensah, who is also the Western Regional Minister, said the government in its first term embarked on an aggressive road development across the country.



He said the Government’s commitment to developing the road network was on course and it would bridge the country’s road infrastructure deficit.