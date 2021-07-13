Roads minister visits victims of Tema tollbooth accident, consoles bereaved family

Samuel Amoako Atta has visited victims of the accident at Tema Tollbooth

Roads and Highways Minister, Samuel Amoako Atta has visited victims of the Monday mornings' accident at the Tema tollbooth which claimed one life.

The minster who was accompanied by police chiefs of the Tema Police Command, earlier visited the accident scene to interact with some tollbooth attendants and police personnel.



He later visited the Tema General Hospital where he was told about the demise of Isaac Kojo Koomson who sustained multiple fracture to the legs and arm.



He consoled the remaining six victims and assured them of the government’s support.



Earlier in the morning, Monday, 12 July 2021, a tipper truck crashed into the tollbooth.

Two attendants a visually- and hearing-impaired man were among the injured.



Aside from the damage caused to the tollbooth, two vehicles, including a saloon car with registration number GT 469-10, whose occupants also sustained some injuries, was destroyed beyond repairs.



Eyewitnesses surmise that either the driver failed his brakes or was inexperienced.