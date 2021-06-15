Robberies a result of years of security sector inefficiencies - Adib Saani

Adib Saani is a security analyst

Adib Saani, a security analyst, has broken down the motivations behind the recent growing trend of armed robberies in the country, stating that this has come about as a result of years of security sector inefficiencies.



He explained that the spate of robberies in the country have come about as a result of what he described as a "reactive, 'regime preservation' approach to security we have used over the years.



In a statement sent to GhanaWeb, he added that the little efforts made by governments towards the safeguarding and protection of people and the systems in place to arrest security breaches, have also contributed to the menace.

"Little effort has been made towards human security, general safety and a robust investigation regime. As a result, violent crime keeps increasing by the day.



"The height of incompetence is repeating a wrong and expecting a different outcome. Donating pick up trucks is not necessarily equipping the police," he said.



Adib Saani, however, suggested a number of things that can be put in place to ensure a better working system and eventually, help in the fight against robbery attacks in the country.



"The use of systems such as DNA, Biometrics and capacity building is key to situational crime prevention," he wrote.