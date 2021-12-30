Robberies in Ghana have been nipped in the bud – Kwesi Ofori

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori

The Police administration has tackled the menace of robberies in Ghana, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has said.

He revealed that several measures including the deployment of special anti-robbery squad to robbery-prone areas in Ghana were taken to deal with the menace.



“Robberies in this country have been nipped in the bud, talking about the Bono East the northern corridor that leads to the five northern regions, and Afram Plains area where robbers attack market women and so forth.



“We have been able to send special anti-robberies squad to assist the various regions and this formula has really worked, it has created desirable security in the aforementioned areas and we have been able to dismantle most of the dangerous criminal networks through public co-operation, intelligence-led operations among others,” he said

He further assured that the Police will scale up its work in 2022.



“It is our hope that come 2022 the Police may move to another level,” ACP Kwesi Ofori told TV3’s Komla Adom on 2021 Year In Review, Wednesday December 29.