Robbers attack mobile money vendor, one shot dead

The incident happened at Afram Plains in the Eastern region

One person has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Ekye Amanfrom, a fishing community in Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region.

The fully masked four (4) member robbery gang wearing trousers and shirts emerged on foot from the Ekye Market center direction and allegedly attacked Samuel Agbozo Enterprise (a mobile money and phone shop company), as well as a nearby provision shop at about 7:30pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021 amidst sporadic gunshots.



“The robbers were on foot from the Ekye Market wearing face mask that covers their head to the neck, wielding daggers and AK47 invaded Samuel Agbozo Enterprise amidst gunshots, destroyed his glass showcase, took away the phones he had displayed for sale, took the mobile money cash...



"They also attacked a nearby provision shop and took away unspecified amount of money into their bags and absconded into the bush. It was like a movie because people were selling around but nobody could face them” an eyewitness Solomon Ahenkorah told Starr News.



A young man on motorbike identified as Bright, oblivious of the robbery operation, was shot on his motorbike when he approached the robbery scene at the roadside.



The robbers absconded into the bush with unspecified amount of money and quantities of mobile phones before the arrival of Police officers from Ekye Police station.

The motor rider who was motionless and bleeding profusely from gunshot injury was rushed to Ekye Health Center by the police, however, was pronounced dead on arrival.



This is the second time this year that a mobile money vendor has been attacked in Ekye Amanfrom.



The first attack occurred some six months ago when armed robbers ambushed and attacked a vendor who was on his way home after closing from work in the evening.



He escaped a gunshot but the robbers bolted with his money in his bag.



Kwahu Afram Plains area was notorious for highway robbery attacks which led to fatalities, injuries and loss of properties.

The Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare upon assumption of office deployed the Anti -Armed Robbery Taskforce to the area in August this year to deal with the situation.



The taskforce arrested some 26 suspects for illegally possessing weapons. Police retrieved cache of arms and ammunition from them.



The IGP and some members of the Police Management Board on September 22, 2021 paid a historic 36 -hour ground operation visit to Kwahu Afram Plains North and South Districts and worked throughout the night to interact with Police personnel and the public for effective collaboration to enhance the fight against robbery attacks in the area.



Kwahu Afram Plains has since been peaceful but for the latest incident.