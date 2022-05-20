Robbers break into medical doctor’s residence while he performs emergency surgery

The thieves maded away with the doctor's laptop, mobile phones, and other personal belongings

Ahanta West Health director bemoans robbery at medical doctor’s home



The Medical Director of Dixcove Government Hospital, Dr Nana Brobbey, had his home invaded by robbers while he was busy in the hospital’s theatre performing an emergency surgery.



The incident is said to have happened in the wee hours of Thursday, May 19, 2022.



According to the Director of Health for Ahanta West, Timothy Ofori, who confirmed the incident, Dr Brobbey attended to an emergency in the early hours of the day and returned to find his home burgled.



“He resides in the hospital, so around 1:00am, he had a call for an emergency he needed to attend to. He quickly went to save the life of the patient.

“After performing the surgery successfully, he came back to his house and realised that robbers have ransacked his room. He indicated that they made away with his laptop, mobile phones, and other personal belongings,” he told Connect FM.



This however is not the first time the medical doctor has not been robbed.



“This is the third time the doctor has been robbed. He looked traumatised when I met him this morning.



“He is not even in the mood to serve again. This is a man who has left his family to serve us here in the Ahanta West District but look at what is happening to him,” he lamented.



The Ahanta West Police Commander, ASP Valentine Akposu, has however assured that his outfit will ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.