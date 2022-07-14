Robbers exposed over robbery booty remanded by court

File Photo

Source: GNA

The Bekwai Circuit Court has remanded Dominic Boakye, a driver's mate and Herbert Kwame Opoku, a mason apprentice into prison custody, after they were arrested for fighting over a robbery booty.

Boakye and Opoku who allegedly robbed some students were handed to the police after, which their victims identified them as the culprits.



The pleas of Boakye and Opoku were not taken and they are to be brought back to court after two weeks.



However, their accomplice only known as Junior is currently on the run.



Police Chief Inspector Christian Osborn Amartey told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Diboro Tairima that Afriyie Kwaku, Mireku Elvis and Tuffour Samuel, the complainants, were all students of the Jachie Pramso Senior High school.



He said Dominic Boakye was a driver's mate and Kwame Herbert Opoku, a mason apprentice.

Chief Inspector Amartey said on June 06, 2022, at about 1730 hours, the complainants were walking through a path leading to the Pramso Township to withdraw money.



On their way back, the accused persons allegedly attacked them with a hammer and a pair of scissors and robbed them of their ‘Il’ phone six mobile phone and GHC 310.00 and bolted.



He said on July 03, 2022, at about 1100 hours, the accused persons were arrested by the town folks and handed over to police after a misunderstanding ensued between Boakye and Opoku over the booty.



The Court heard that the accused persons were identified to the police by the complainants after their arrest.



During investigations, the accused persons admitted the offence in their cautioned statements.