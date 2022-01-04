Robbers invade mission house on 31st night; steal GHC13k

The stolen amount includes GH¢2000 offertory. File photo

The Head Pastor of Memorial of Christ Evangelical Ministry at Akyem Otum in the Kwaebibirim District in the Eastern Region Pastor Eric Quarter has been robbed of an amount of GH¢13,000 and other personal belongings at the mission house of the church while attending 31st all-night in 2021.

The incident occurred on the night of 31st December when the pastor and his family had left the mission house to Church.



The robbers believed to be town folks broke into the room through the window.



“All of us went for 31st all-night. Nobody was left behind. There is a little distance where the Church is and the mission house. So we closed around 1:0am so when we came my wardrobe was down then my wife said Daddy the wardrobe is down. She said armed robbers have attacked us. Then I said the house is closed so how can armed robbers come here before we saw that they broke the window. They took my wife’s money an amount of GH¢10, 000 and mine about GH¢1000, then church money about GH¢2000 and about 15 Kente cloths, store shirts and in fact a lot of things. They took away my television set,” Pastor Quartet narrated to Starr News.

According to the Pastor, similar incident occurred last year on December 6.



“So immediately I saw it I called the chief because the same thing happened last year on 6th of December they broke into my church and took everything about Ghc60,000 they did nothing. So I called the chief and told him in fact this is the third time this is repeating so I will let them go naked in town. They will weep and cry. The Lord said I am going to do something in Israel that everybody that will hear will be shocked. I am going to do that thing in that town that everybody that will hear it will be shocked.



“Their youth are going to die. I will set an example in that town. They think the spiritualist and Mallams are the only that can do that thing. We using the Bible are very dangerous than those people. Only one thing we can do and a nation will be destroyed.”



He said he refused to report the incident to the Police alleging that the local police took GH¢200 from him last year but failed to investigate a similar incident.