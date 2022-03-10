0
Menu
News

Robbers kill 8-year-old girl in the Ashanti Region

Gun Shot 1.png The police arrived later to gather evidence

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Police in the Ashanti Region is on a manhunt for some suspected Fulani armed robbers who attacked a Yeji bound bus at Woraso on Thursday dawn.

According to an eyewitness, the robbers blocked the main Ejura-Mampong road at Woraso to embark on the robbery.

“They wielded assault rifles and flashed a light that I should stop. At first, I thought they were Police until I got closer then I realized they are Fulani guys. They took my ¢500 and asked me to lie down,” Fatawu Bonu, a truck driver told the TV3 news team.

A Yeji-bound bus driver Derrick Opare, 41, said “the robbers shot sporadically into my bus before they entered to rob the passengers.

“It was after they had escaped with their booty that they realized an 8-year-old girl, Bridgit Wuogo, has been shot in the head 'She died on the spot'” Derrick added.

The police later arrived to gather evidence.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
How ‘dirty cop’ Reindorf Gyimah reacted after allegedly 'killing' colleague
How L\Cpl Nyame fell from Best Recruit to 'deadly criminal'
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Mahama reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Bridget Otoo sends message to IGP
Related Articles: