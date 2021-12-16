Robbers kill two policemen in Zuarungu

Ghana police badge

Police confirm death of two policemen

Policemen burnt to death in Zuarungu



Be circumspect with information, says Ghana police



Two policemen have been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at the Zuarungu Market in the Upper East Region, the police administration confirmed on Wednesday, December 15.



The cops were killed during a robbery attack on a popular shop – Baba Store while on night patrols within the Zuazungu Township.



According to an Asaase report, an eyewitness said “the two officers had stopped at the market at about 7pm to buy food when the armed men who were fleeing the robbery scene attacked and shot them



“The officers who died on the spot were also partly burnt by fire which they suspect emanated from a leakage in the fuel tank of their motorbike,” The report furthered.

The robbers however fled the scene on a motorcycle before a police team arrived at the scene.



Confirming the news, the Ghana Police Service described expressed sadness about the incident.



“Black Wednesday for the Ghana Police Service as we have lost two of our officers through the activities of criminals, while on patrols this night within the Zuarungu Township to safeguard life and property,” Ghana police posted on Twitter.



They have however called any individuals who witnessed the act to be cautious with information.



“We are appealing to members of the public who witnessed the dastardly act to be circumspect with information,” the police stated.