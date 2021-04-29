Robbers make away with GHC137 after attacking gas station

The incident occurred at about 8:00 pm

Notorious armed robbers operating in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, attacked a Guest House and a gas filling station at Akyem Kukurantumi.

The armed robbers amidst firing gunshots broke into the gas filling station offices and the restaurant of the Green Door guest house, caused damage to the doors, and took away Ghc137 from the gas filling station office.



They also took away a single-barreled gun which was placed against a wall by the night security man who took to his heels during the robbery operation.



No casualties were recorded.



The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News.

He said the night patrol team of the Akyem Tafo District Police command responded swiftly upon receiving the information but the robbers escaped before their arrival.



He stated that seven empty BB cartridges, one live BB cartridge, and three wads were retrieved at the scene.



Sergeant Gomado explained that eyewitnesses alleged that the robbers escaped in a dark saloon car.



The robbery attack is happening barely three weeks after a similar attack led to the death of a 32-year-old man at a fuel station at Akyem Osiem, a nearby community.



One person also sustained gunshot wounds in that robbery which occurred on Monday, April 5, 2021, at about 7:20 pm where four men armed with three pump action guns and a knife attacked Goodness Energy Filling station at Osiem.

The robbers absconded with the night sales of the station. The robbers also took away a Motorola phone belonging to the night security man Adamu Zakari,30.



Police retrieved five (5) empty cartridges at the scene.



Residents believe the armed robbers are the same gang that has been robbing commuters on the Akyem old Tafo to Anyinasin roads for half a decade now.