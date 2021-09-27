Robbers no longer fear the police, release military to deal with them – Maurice Ampaw

• Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says the military must step in to curb the increase in robberies

• He says an increase in military visibility will cause the robbers responsible for the recorded incidents to retreat



• There has been an increase in daylight robberies in Accra over the past few days



Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has asked security agencies to change their operations in terms of how robbery cases are dealt with.



Speaking on the recently recorded cases of daylight robberies, Maurice Ampaw questioned why the military has not been released onto the streets as a measure to curb the developing trend.



“The security agencies must begin to up their game. Armed robbery has become rampant and it is now happening in broad daylight. Why don’t you release the military people? Armed robbers no longer fear the police,” Maurice Ampaw said.

He explained that the police, by virtue of the few bad nuts engaged in bribery taking, has reduced the fear of robbers adding that the military, on the other hand, will induce some level of fear wherever they are hence the need to ensure their visibility in town to curb criminal activities.



“The police have reduced themselves to tax collectors, they are only taking bribe. Give them small money they start giving you fans. They should allow the military to be strolling in town. With the incidents that have happened, the robbers would have thought otherwise if they saw military officers around.



“What is the Ghana military doing? They are the institution we spend so much on yet we don’t see anything. For the 53 years of my life, I have never seen the military go for an external aggression. We have never been to war before except peacekeeping which is usually undertaken by the police. So occasionally, we should release them to where the robbers operate,” he stated.



He further listed several reasons accounting for the increase in robbery incidents and proffered some solution to curb the menace.



Daylight in robbery cases

There has been an increasing number of robberies over the past days.



On September 20, 2021, on a hot afternoon, a robbery syndicate tailed a woman from a bank in Abeka in Accra and managed to rob her of an estimated amount of GH¢29,000.



The robbers who are on the run chased the woman and robbed her at a traffic stop in Achimota.



Three days after the Achimota incident, another one was recorded at Kwashieman. GhanaWeb reported the story of how a man was shot in a daylight robbery operation close to a Bank of Africa branch at Kwashieman.



The suspects, per GhanaWeb sources, robbed the victim of a huge sum of money he withdrew from the above-mentioned bank.

Another daylight armed robbery incident was recorded at Sampa Valley near Weija barrier, a suburb in Accra on Friday, October 24, 2021.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement however has assured the public of increased efforts in apprehending the criminal syndicate responsible for the robberies.



Watch Maurice Ampaw’s interview below:



