Robbers raid home of NPP executive, hold her at gunpoint

The Deputy Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Perpetual Lomokie Akwada, has been attacked in her home by suspected armed robbers.



Making this known in a Facebook post, Perpetual Akwada, who is also the leader of NPP Ladies, said the robbers gained access to her house through her kitchen window, reports adomonline.com.



According to the report, the men were wielding weapons including guns, as they cut off the burglar-proof in the kitchen window, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.



The NPP executive, who was asleep at home with her daughter but woke up to meet the operation ongoing, added that, the people made away with several belongings including cash.

“I tried to pull my daughter so we can escape by locking the door but one of them appeared from nowhere with a gun and knife pointing at us, asking me to choose either myself or my daughter - who wants to die first. The armed robbers asked us to face the wall and we complied,” she said in her social media post.



