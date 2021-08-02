Robbers steal cash, laptops from home of Central Region GNAT Chair

Central Regional Chairman of GNAT, Rev Dr. Isaac Owusu

Armed Robbers have broken into the Mankessim residence of the Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers(GNAT), Rev Dr. Isaac Owusu.

They took away Laptop computers, Kente Cloth, GH¢4,000 cash, and an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the church he heads.



Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the robbers attacked the house when nobody was present on Saturday.



Reports say Rev Dr. Isaac Owusu has on many occasions been threatened and warned by armed robbers.

The Police during the Central Regional Ghana National Association of Teachers Conference at Cape Coast about two months are said to have advised Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu to take his security seriously to prevent an armed robbery attack.



The case has since been reported to Mamkessim Police for an investigation. No arrest has been made so far.