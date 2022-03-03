Robbers who asked passengers to pray for them shot dead

A photo from the scene of the robbery

Two of the suspected armed robbers who asked travelers to pray for them after they robbed them on a VIP bus in the Western region have been shot dead in gun battle with Police.

One other has been arrested and currently in Police custody, a Police source told Starr News.



The robbers on Monday February 21,2021 attacked the bus which was traveling from Takoradi in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Passengers told the media that the masked robbers asked them to pray for them after they had robbed them of their belongings.

“After the robbery, they asked us to pray for them because it was not their will to stop vehicles on the highway and rob passengers of their belongings but the system has compelled them to do so,” Akua, a victim told Takoradi-based Connect FM.



Another passenger indicated that the armed robbers took away his bag containing an amount of GH¢8,500.



“I’m a driver and I was going to buy an engine for my vehicle at Kumasi. My Mobile Money phone was last week stolen by another set of armed robbers at Kintampo so I decided to carry the money in my bag but unfortunately, I have been robbed again,” he added.