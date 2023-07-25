Robbery cases at Afram Plains have reduced, thanks to IGP – Maamekrobo queen mother

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Queen Mother of Maamekrobo in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region Nana Yaa Serwaah Bonsu has expressed her appreciation for the efforts of Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare, in implementing round-the-clock security measures in the area.

Speaking on the Agoo FM morning show, she lauded this initiative, as it has significantly decreased the prevalence of robberies in Afram Plains compared to previous years.



Afram Plains has been known for its security challenges, with numerous incidents of robbery reported in the past.



The poor state of the road network had allowed armed robbers to take advantage of traders and rob them of substantial amounts of money.



These incidents had caused major market centres in the area to face collapse, as traders feared visiting them due to the constant threat of attacks by armed robbers. Additionally, some traders had experienced sexual abuse along with the theft of their money.



However, speaking on the Agoo FM morning show Security Tit-Tit, Nana Yaa Serwaah Bonsu stated that the situation has improved significantly.

She emphasized that the regular presence of police patrol teams on the roads has been instrumental in reducing robbery cases.



As a victim of a previous robbery attack herself, she expressed gratitude for the progress made thus far and commended the Inspector General of Police.



Nevertheless, she stressed the importance of continuing these security efforts to address the issue comprehensively once and for all.



‘’Indeed, one of our primary concerns has been alleviated, and we extend our commendation to Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare. We had previously reported multiple times on Agoo FM about how armed robbers were overpowering us.



“As a victim of a robbery attack myself, I can attest that there has been a noticeable improvement today, largely due to the consistent presence of police patrol teams on the roads. The reduction in robbery cases is evident, but the security measures must continue unabated to effectively tackle this issue once and for all," he stated.