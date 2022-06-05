0
Robert Kutin Jnr retains Central Regional chairmanship position

Robert Kutin Junior Central Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party Robert Kutin Junior

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The incumbent Central Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party Mr. Robert Kutin Junior has retained his Chairmanship seat.

He was contested by Dr. Kwabena Essibo and Mr. Alfred Kojo Thompson.

Mr. Kutin had 237, Dr. Joseph Essibu secured 196 while Mr. Alfred Kojo Thompson garnered 14 votes.

Mr. Takyi Mensah also retained his seat as a secretary. Mr. Dennis Percy Quansah was elected as 1st Vice Chairman while Mr. Charles Kojo Odoom was elected as Assist Secretary. Mrs. Charlotte Adwoa Antwi retained her seat as a Women Organizer.

Speaking in an interview, the Secretary for the NPP party in the Central Region Mr.Takyi Mensa assured to introduce new startegies for the party to win the upcoming 2024 general election.

He urged all the losers to offer the necessary support and work together so that the party retains power beyond 2024.

