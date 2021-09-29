Robert Kwakye gets nod as MCE for Asante-Akim Central

Robert Kwakye was confirmed as MCE for Asante-Akim Central

Source: GNA

Robert Kwakye, has been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim Central at a meeting of the Assembly at Konongo-Odumasi.

Mr Kwakye, a former Presiding Member of the assembly was nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo for the position.



He secured 100 per cent YES votes from the 35 assembly members who participated in the exercise supervised by the Municipal office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to seal his victory.



His declaration as newly elected MCE was greeted with spontaneous jubilation by his loved ones, traditional rulers and other opinion leaders who had thronged the premises of the Assembly to support him.

Mr Kwakye, a teacher and entrepreneur thanked members of the Assembly for endorsing him and pledged to work in the best interest of all stakeholders.



He said he would continue all projects started by his predecessor and also initiate new ones in line with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to transform the lives of Ghanaians.



He called for the support of all stakeholders to prosecute the development agenda of the Assembly, saying that the task ahead required a collective effort.