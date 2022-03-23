Rocky Dawuni encourages diasporan to invest in Ghanaian music

Rocky Dawuni

Source: GNA

Rocky Dawuni, an International-Afroroots Musician says an investment in the Ghanaian music is an investment for the future.

He said there were innovative, creative, and cutting-edge artistes, who were breaking new boundaries using traditional and cultural aspects to create new beats to lead the music industry around the world.



Rocky in a Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s promotional video said Ghana was the inception and the birthplace of highlife music and the genre had become the foundation to so many styles of African music that had become global.



He encouraged the diasporan to come Grow in Ghana and Grow with Ghana.



The Legendary Musician said Ghana had a lot of potential in terms of tourism, adding that about 75 per cent of Forts and Castles were located on the country’s port.



According to him, Ghana had become a connecting place for Africa and the rest of the world and the diaspora.

“So, in terms of people seeking history, especially people of African descent, Ghana is the place to come,” he said.



He said culturally Ghana was so diverse, coupled with its colourful culture, great food, and music.



Dawuni said there was so much diversity that provided opportunities for anyone looking to invest in new markets.



Ghana was one of the stable democracies in West Africa anybody who wanted to invest in Ghana would become a gateway and access to the bigger African market with access to over 390million people, he added.



“Ghana has an abundance of gold, diamond, and all sorts of metals that are important for the development of the world and provide opportunities for investment and with the country’s nature, rivers and biodiversity of the country also provide opportunity for tourism-based investments,” he added.

The two-time Grammy award nominee has worked with various international acts such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Peter Gabriel, and other international acts who have contributed immensely to the music industry both in Africa and in Europe.



Touted as the Bob Marley of Ghana, Dawuni has contributed to raising the flag of Ghana high over the past years and would be looking forward to making Ghana proud in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, slated April this year.



He is known to be passionate about Ghana’s resources and believed that Ghana was the gateway to Africa.