Romance scammer arrested by Police in Eastern Region

The suspect uses social media to lure his victims according to police

A Ghanaian man, Kofi Bright, has been arrested over an alleged romance scam, in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

According to the Police, the suspect uses social media to target his victims who are well-to-do, enters into a romantic relationship with them, and then defraud them.



After gaining their trust and entering into the relationship, he then books a hotel where he allegedly scams them.



The Police disclosed that while in the hotel room, the suspect picks the phone of his victims under the guise of making a call.



He would then demand the code to their mobile money account claiming, to have received money from someone.



He does that after having sex with the victims, and they [victims] had gone to the washroom to shower.



After getting the code, he would then abscond with the phone.

In other instances, he would lock the victims in the bathroom before running away with their phones.



Confirming the incident, District Commander, ASP Baffour Awuah, disclosed that this was not the first time the suspect, had been arrested.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the suspect was arrested in a similar incident, but his family and the victim agreed to settle the matter out of court.



He was then issued a ”warning letter”, and made to sign a bond of good behaviour.



But he did not adhere to the bond and has been arrested for the same offence, the Commander said.