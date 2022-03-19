Romania is a ‘developed-Ghana,’ my life changed in six months - Romania based Ghanaian

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian journalist based in Romania, Obed Somuah, has stated that Romania is the better Ghana that Ghanaians are hoping for.

According to him, it is not a well-established country like Italy and Germany. However, the structures and living conditions are better than in Ghana.



In a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Obed indicated that there is a little difference between the Romanian economy and Ghana. However, the laws and living conditions in Romania make it a ‘developed Ghana.’



“I say this based on structures, policies, economy, etc. Ghana’s economy is almost the same as Romania's. The currency’s worth is almost the same. I’d say Romania is a developed Ghana. Romania is Ghana with good roads, better hospitals, system that works,” he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



Having been there for six months, Obed disclosed that his life changed within this period. Speaking on the availability of jobs, Obed revealed that there are “jobs here. Romanians often move to Germany just as Nigerians come to Ghana.

Because of their system, you will get a job once you have the documents. However, due to the language barrier, jobs like factory works, cleaning, carpentry, restaurant jobs, etc are readily available until you learn the language,” he added.



He also mentioned that the cost of living in Romania is much cheaper than in Ghana.



