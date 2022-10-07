4
Menu
News

‘Romantic’ Samira publicly displays affection on Bawumia’s birthday

Bawumia Samira34 Samira and Bawumia in a pose

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is characteristic of Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President of Ghana to publicly display her emotions and appreciation for her husband on every occasion of his birthday.

This year wasn’t any different.

The beautiful spouse of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia didn’t mince words when she described her husband as her sweetheart.

On the occasion of his 59th birthday, Samira took to her Facebook page to pay glowing tribute to her own, acknowledging his role in the lives of herself and their children and his commitment towards nation-building.

“Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation,” she wrote.

See the full post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Related Articles: