'Roo Dube's 'Lockdown' to curb the spread of coronavirus

Roo Dube

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

The coronavirus pandemic has not only created economic crises but has disrupted lives creating a global economic slowdown. To make stabilize the situation and bring things to normalcy, world leaders across the globe have come out with contradicting solutions to help curb this canker of a virus but have not succeeded yet.

The virus, as of March 2019, has and continues to claim thousands of innocent lives.



As experts continue to seek solutions, one of Ghana's favorite musicians, Roo Dube has devised a way to enlighten the world of the deadly coronavirus.



In a yet-to-be-released scenic video, Roosevelt Kofi Yeboah, popularly known in the showbiz space as Roo Dube, scripted an educative story, informing the world on how to keep safe in an atmosphere polluted with the infectious virus.



After the release of the audio some few months back, it was amazingly surprising the attention it garnered from DJs and presenters.



Currently, it is one of the biggest educative Ghanaian compositions used in educating the masses on coronavirus.

The video will be released on Saturday, February 5.



In a media interview, the versatile artiste explained vividly the reason behind such a composition.



"The virus is an enemy to man, hence the need for me to encourage all citizens to comply with all the safety protocols with regards to fighting the novel coronavirus. The virus has brought a lot of harm to humanity and I believe it's about time we document its events as it unfolds. Most often, we leave these things for others to document on our behavior and I want to use my song to do this. I trust the power of both social and traditional media to get me the numbers to make this impact" he explained.



'Lockdown' will on records be one of the very few educative songs on the fight against coronavirus, globally.