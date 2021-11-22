Rootikal Swagger releases song for World Cup, ‘Qatar 2022’

Qatar 2022 is produced by Mel Blakk

Source: Nana Kesse, Contributor

Ghanaian versatile act, Rootikal Swagger, known in normal life as Richard Quaittoo, has a new single for World cup 2022, which will be hosted in Qatar.

The 3Tymz Vibration Recordz Frontliner releases this International single dubbed “Qatar 2022”. This is a lovely afrobeat vibe you would love to listen to over and over.



The artist tackled the unity and love in football, as we all come together to make the world a better place.

“Qatar 2022” is produced by Mel Blakk.