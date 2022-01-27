Rotary Club hands over boreholes to communities in Upper West

Mr Agambire o Rotary Club Wa (right) hands over the well to a community member

Source: GNA

The Rotary Club of Wa has handed over 12 boreholes to six communities and six Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in the Upper West Region.

They include Kperis in the Wa Municipality; Bonaa in Wa East; Dalipuozu, Wa West; Changu CHPS, Nadowli-Kaleo; Fielimuo CHPS, Sissala West; and Tabiesi CHPS, Daffiama Bussie Issa District.



The Rotary Clubs of Wa and Florence Oregon, USA constructed the boreholes, which comprised six hand pumps and six mechanised.



Mr Agambire Alhassan, Membership Director of the Rotary Club of Wa, handed over the boreholes on behalf of the Club President, Mr Garten Kala, and said the intervention was part of efforts to improve the living conditions of the people.



He said they partnered with the various municipal and district Assemblies to select the communities to meet their medium term development plans.



He urged them and the health facilities to own the boreholes and put them to good use while ensuring they were well maintained.

The residents of the beneficiary communities and staff at the health facilities were elated over the improved access to potable water.



Mr Kunta Junta, the Chief of Dalipuozu, said the difficulty in accessing water at the community resulted in constant quarrels between some men and their spouses, and expressed the hope that “with the boreholes, all these will come to an end.”



"I thank the Rotary Club for this borehole. Now our wives can easily get water and return to work…”



At Bonaa, Madam Maami Abudi indicated that women at the community used to battle with wild animals when they go to fetch water from the stream.



She said they could not get water to cook or bath if they returned late from the farm and commended the Rotary Club of Wa and its partners for going to their aid.

Madam Rahinatu Seidu, the Nurse In-Charge at the Changu CHPS, said the staff at the facility used to struggle to get water and sometimes depended on community members for water to operate, which usually had quality issues.



The situation at the Meguo CHPS was not different as the community women said they fetched water for the CHPS without which they were asked to pay cash.



Madam Vida Diorotey, the Wa West District Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to the Club for choosing a community in her district to benefit from the borehole.



"If someone gives you water, he has given you life, because water is life. There are so many communities in the district that need water, but they chose to bring the borehole here, so you must take good care of it for it to last long," she said.