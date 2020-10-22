Rotary Club of Accra-Airport to raise funds for polio fight

For the past 32 years, Rotary International has raised $2.1 billion to help fight polio

The Rotary Club of Accra - Airport has embarked on a fundraising campaign to rally support for the eradication of poliomyelitis.

For the past 32 years, Rotary International has raised $2.1 billion to help fund research and provide polio vaccinations.



Speaking at the Fundraising Breakfast Meeting in Accra, President of the Rotary Club of Accra - Airport Nana Gyamfi Acheampong underscored the importance of committing resources to support the polio fight.



“On the fortieth anniversary of the United Nations, the Rotary International announced a $120 million pledge to its PolioPlus program to raise awareness on the disease. Rotary has since fueled the effort with resources advocacy and hard work on the ground.



Rotary’s determination for a polio-free world has energised government, non-governmental organisations, civil societies, and individual donors”, he said.



He added that “Africa being declared Polio free does not mean we should rest in our laurels because the work is not over”.



Meanwhile, acting WHO Representative of Ghana, Dr.Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo has also stated that “funding should not be a barrier to the fight against poliomyelitis”.

October 24 is celebrated as World Polio Day to mark all the progress made in the fight against polio.



Rotary Club of Accra-Airport launched the “Arise for Polio” fundraising breakfast meeting two(2) years ago. The project is the club’s flagship program.



The Rotary Club of Accra Airport (RCAA) was chartered by the Rotary Club of Accra North in April 2000.



Nicknamed the Millennium Club, its foundations were based on fun, camaraderie and service to the community.



The club can boast of Past Assistant Governors (PAGs) and Assistant Governors (AGs), with several members having served in various capacities at the District level.