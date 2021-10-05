Rotary Club of Kumasi donates to KNUST Basic School

A photograph from the presentation

Source: Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkoh, Contributor

The Rotary Club of Kumasi, the second oldest Rotary Club in Ghana, has donated gift items to the KNUST Basic School in Kumasi.

The items which include books, detergents and toiletries formed part of the club’s commitment to supporting education in the community and in line with the motto, Service Above Self.



Speaking at the presentation, Nana Poku-Agyeman, a past president of the group and an old student of the school revealed the club had planned to donate the items earlier but had to hold on due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He believed the items would go a long way to help the school.



The headmistress of the school, Rev. (Mrs.) Irene Owusuaa Nkansah, who received the items on behalf of the school expressed appreciation to the Rotary Club of Kumasi for the timely intervention and pledged that the school would put the items to good use.



She said the books came in at the right time as the school urgently needed to stock its library. She also stated the detergents would go a long way to help in the fight against COVID-19 as the school spent huge sums of money on them.

Just like Oliver Twist, she asked that Rotary Club of Kumasi to continuously pay attention to the school.



The brief presentation which took place at the school’s library on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, saw in attendance the President of the group, Mr Derek Nyarko, Past President, Nana Poku Agyemang (Urban Roads) and members of the Rotary Club of Kumasi.



Since its formation,, the Rotary Club of Kumasi has on several occasions donated to various communities.



