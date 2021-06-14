Rotary Club refurbishes Legon Hospital Children’s ward

A view of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Source: Ohenewaa Brown, Contributor

The Rotary Club of Accra-Legon East has refurbished the Comfort Dzokoto Children’s ward of the University of Ghana Hospital, Legon at a cost of 300,000 cedis.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony on Saturday, June 12, 2021, Rotarian Somuah Tenkorang, President of the Club, indicated that the project which was executed within five months, is in response to Rotary’s Area of Focus on Maternal and Child Health.



According to Rotarian Tenkorang, the completion of the project also gives credence to the club’s determination to improve the quality of life and healthcare for residents in East, West and North Legon and its environs.



Touching on the scope of work carried- out by the club, he said, “under this project, we carried out the remodeling of the children’s ward to accommodate a well-protected Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Disinfection Room, installation of nine (9) oxygen fixtures, installation of six (6) Nr Closed Circuit Television Cameras and installation of nine (9) air conditioning units, expansion of Doctor’s office for congeniality and replacement of all sanitary wares among others.”



Professor Ayeh- Kumi, Provost, College of Health Sciences who represented Professor Ebenezer Oduro, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said the gesture by the Rotary club of Accra-Legon East is not only in support of the development of the hospital but the nation.



He said the facility will be used to provide better healthcare to children and, therefore, called on authorities of the hospital to ensure adequate maintenance of the facility to help reduce maternal mobility and child death.”



Rotarian Jeffery Afful, Past Governor, District 9102 in his address congratulated authorities of the hospital for their immense support towards the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that members of Rotary dedicate their time and resources to serve communities all over the world, stressing, on the need for the hospital authorities to support the sustainability of project by ensuring high maintenance standards.



Professor Ebo Hinson, Director, Office of Internal Administration, University of Ghana, in his remark, noted that people who visit health facilities that lack adequate resources end up compounding their health problems, adding, that the refurbished ward will help position the hospital to provide quality healthcare to customers.



He extended a call to the club to support the hospital to upgrade other wards such as the emergency and maternity among others.



The Rotary club of Accra-Legon East began this project by conducting a joint needs assessment in 2018. The assessment was in fulfilment of Rotary’s guidelines for the execution of service projects.



During this exercise, the club and hospital authorities observed that the roof of the ward had caved in and as a result attracted reptiles including snakes into the building. This development coerced hospital authorities to relocate sick babies and children to the mother’s hostel of the hospital on a temporary basis.