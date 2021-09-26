Rotational Nurses and Midwives to strike October 1

The group is agitating over unpaid allowances

Members of the Coalition of Rotational Nurses and Midwives have served notice to begin an industrial strike action on October 1.

This, according to the coalition, has become necessary following the failure to pay their allowances since February this year.



A letter written to the National Labour Commission said the unpaid allowances has ushered them into untold hardship hence, the decision to strike.



“We humbly write to your office to express our displeasure of our unpaid allowances since the beginning of our mandatory one-year national service in February 2021," part of the statement read.

It continued that, “We the nurses and midwives on rotations in the various hospitals nationwide have come to a conclusion to vacate post and lay down our working tools effective 1st October 2021."



“This is as a result of the unbearable hardship over the months and there has not been any communication to us stipulating the date and month our allowances will be paid,” it added.