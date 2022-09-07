0
Menu
News

Royal reception of Emintsimadze Palace expected to be complete before next Afahye - Planning Committee

Emintsimadze Palace The Emintsimadze Palace

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: atlfmnews.com

The Planning Committee Chairperson of the 2022 Oguaa Fetu Afahye, Mr. Perry Mensah says the facelift of the Royal Reception at the Emintsimadze Palace is expected to be completed before the next Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

Speaking on the Atlantic Wave, he said the project will be supported with proceeds realized from the 2022 Oguaa Fetu Afahye and some philanthropists.

According to him, “if we are not able to get all the funds from this Afahye to complete it, there are people we are talking to and who will also come and support us.”

Mr. Mensah however revealed that not all those who pledged to support the project financially have fulfilled their promise but he believes his outfit will be able to gather enough funds for the project.

In an interview with ATL FM News, Mr. Mensah mentioned that the renovation works at the Emintismadze Palace came to a halt in 2019 due to the lack of funds but he is hoping to raise funds this year to ensure its continuation.

He thus noted that “hopefully before the next Afahye, I am sure the Royal reception area where we started will be completed, and then it will be commissioned.”

He further indicated that since prices of goods and services have increased, the new cost of the project will be put out soon so that all those who would like to support it to fruition can come on board.

The Palace is the seat of traditional Authority in the Oguaa Traditional Area and its refurbishment has remained the special focus of the Fetu festival since 2018.

Source: atlfmnews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: