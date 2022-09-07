Royal reception of Emintsimadze Palace expected to be complete before next Afahye - Planning Committee

The Emintsimadze Palace

The Planning Committee Chairperson of the 2022 Oguaa Fetu Afahye, Mr. Perry Mensah says the facelift of the Royal Reception at the Emintsimadze Palace is expected to be completed before the next Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

Speaking on the Atlantic Wave, he said the project will be supported with proceeds realized from the 2022 Oguaa Fetu Afahye and some philanthropists.



According to him, “if we are not able to get all the funds from this Afahye to complete it, there are people we are talking to and who will also come and support us.”



Mr. Mensah however revealed that not all those who pledged to support the project financially have fulfilled their promise but he believes his outfit will be able to gather enough funds for the project.



In an interview with ATL FM News, Mr. Mensah mentioned that the renovation works at the Emintismadze Palace came to a halt in 2019 due to the lack of funds but he is hoping to raise funds this year to ensure its continuation.

He thus noted that “hopefully before the next Afahye, I am sure the Royal reception area where we started will be completed, and then it will be commissioned.”



He further indicated that since prices of goods and services have increased, the new cost of the project will be put out soon so that all those who would like to support it to fruition can come on board.



The Palace is the seat of traditional Authority in the Oguaa Traditional Area and its refurbishment has remained the special focus of the Fetu festival since 2018.