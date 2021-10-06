Royalhouse Chapel disowns ‘doctor’ involved in sex scandal

Royalhouse Chapel

• Royalhouse says Jonathan Ohene Nkunim isn't a member of the church

• The church explained that Jonathan Nkunim visited the church once



• Jonathan Nkunim has been implicated in a sex scandal



The Royalhouse Chapel has distanced itself from reports that 'Dr.' Jonathan Ohene Nkunim, the alleged fake doctor operating the Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre is a member of the church.



The church in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 5, 2021, said that the man who is at the centre of a sex scandal has never been a registered member of the church.



It stated that Jonathan Ohene Nkunim’s only association with the Royalhouse Chapel is when he formed part of a delegation of one visiting pastor to the church.

The church stated that on the said day of the visit, Jonathan Nkunim ministered and left immediately after the song ministration and has not been seen in any Royalhouse auditorium.



“The attention of the leadership of Royathouse Chapel International has been drawn to a video circulating on social media entitled “THE LICENSED SEX PREDATOR’ produced by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni and published by The Fourth Estate.



“In the said video, a gentleman, purported to be a doctor and minister of the gospel, named Dr Jonathan Ohene Nkunim of Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre, Gbawe, who is facing sexual assault charges, is seen leading worship at one of the local assemblies of Royathouse Chapel.



“Leadership of Royathouse Chapel wishes to inform the public and all interested persons that the said Jonathan Ohene Nkunim is neither an officer nor a member of the church and has never been.



“We wish to state that on the day in question, as featured in the documentary he was part of the ministration team of a guest pastor who had been invited to minister at the local church.

“After his opening worship for the guest pastor, he immediately left the service without any interaction with the hosts or the leadership of our local church.



“As such, as submitted above, he is not known to Royathouse Chapel in any capacity, either as an officer or a member as the video may have suggested.



“As a compassionate Bible-believing church, Reyalhouse Chapel, therefore, dissociates itself from the supposed minister of the gospel and his actions.



“The leadership of the church is deeply shocked by the actions of this supposed minster of the gospel and prays for mercy and true repentance for his soul, we also pray for the emotional, spiritual and psychological healing of all victims affected by the actions of the aforementioned “Dr Jonathan Ohene Nkunim, even as we trust the law take its course for justice,” the statement.



Dr Nkunim is in the grips of the police after he was caught on video allegedly abusing clients sexually.