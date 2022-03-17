1
Menu
News

Ruling on Deputy Speakers: I will seek review in April - Justice Abdulai

Constitutional Lawyer Justice Abdullai 67 Justice Abdulai

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Plaintiff in the Supreme Court ruling on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament, Justice Abdulai has reiterated his resolve in seeking a review to the ruling which declared that Deputy Speakers can vote when presiding in the absence of the Speaker.

Speaking on our Current Affairs Programme, FOCUS, all but one of the panelists agreed that a review of the Supreme Court ruling is necessary.

Mr. Abdulai said the review application will be submitted in a month.

He was grateful for the enormous support from colleague lawyers and the public in that regard.

"I am getting a lot of support from a lot of Ghanaians, lawyers across the political divide. Because they know I am going for a review everybody wants to lend their support”.

Mr Abdulai noted that he is aware of the task ahead of him in his quest for a review and made the point in an answer to a question.

“The Supreme Court themselves admitted there is no precedent to this which is why I will not be naive to think that this will be a walk in the park for me, which is why I am taking the trouble to do the best that I can”, he posited.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game