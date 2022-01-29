'Runaway govt' – Sosu teases majority group as it abandons plans to vote on E-levy

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has made a joke out of the majority group in parliament for abandoning their quest to have the controversial E-levy debated and voted upon at Friday’s sitting.



It will be recalled that the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu at the resumption of sittings on Tuesday, January 25 indicated to the House that the E-levy will be considered in the second week.



However, at Friday, January 28 sitting, the Suame MP varied the business statement and introduced the bill following what he says were ongoing consultations to build consensus on the contentious levy.

“There have been some consultations which began yesterday. The consultations are concluding, if they conclude positively then perhaps we can consider the e-levy today [Friday, January 28, 2022]. If we don’t conclude positively then we go to next week” he submitted on the floor of Parliament."



The minority through North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa raised red flags about the motion indicating the timing of it was of concern as MPs had other engagements in their constituencies since they were heading into a weekend.



The presiding speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, suggested that the debate be had and voting deferred till the Speaker, Alban Bagbin presides over the sitting when he is available.



As the debate was about commencing, the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu threatened that if the debate is allowed, voting on the motion would also have to take place.



“Mr. Speaker, let me give one condition that when we commence the debate, we will conclude the debate and put the question on the motion. When we commence the debate on the E-levy, its second reading and we end it with the Minority leader’s closing remark and the majority leader and minister of finance…it ultimately should leave us in pursuit of our Standing Orders to you putting the question for a vote on the motion,” he said.

Responding to this, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu moved a motion for the adjournment of the house to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, stating that he does not want to be blamed for extended hours of sitting.



“I have listened to the sentiments of colleagues and I do not want to take any blame for extending the sitting of the house so if the sentiment is that we should take an adjournment, I will apply to you that we adjourn until Tuesday next week at 10 o’clock in the morning,” he moved.



In a post on his social media handle, Francis-Xavier Sosu teased the majority group and the government stating that it has not been serious with the E-levy.



“Runaway Government: This government is surely not serious as E-levy remains in limbo. Thanks to the 137 Minority MPs for ruling Ghana from opposition. You introduce your own E-levy motion, and run away from same. The tale of the so-called Majority Group. Ah well Ghana win,” Sosu tweeted.



