Running elections in Ghana has become expensive – Fiifi Kwetey

Fiifi Kwetey Aspiring NDCgeneral Secretary Fiifi Kwetey is NDC General Secretary aspirant

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, one of three contesting the General Secretary position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its upcoming National Executive Elections, has stated that running an election in Ghana has become very expensive.

According to him, there is a need for well-meaning party faithful to support electoral activities earmarked by the party hierarchy.

Mr. Fifi Kwetey, who is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region and a former Propaganda Secretary for the NDC, made the revelation when he appeared on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, October 24, 2022.

He explained that it takes a lot of effort and resources to run a successful election across all 275 constituencies, and there is a need for individuals to come in to support.

“Over the years, most of the support has been coming from MPs, and I think individuals who share the party’s ideology should come in and help,” the former MP for Ketu South Constituency reiterated.

He, however, commended the constituencies for the successful elections.

A recent study conducted by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the cost involved in running elections in Ghana showed four key areas of election expenditure, i.e., campaigns, payment of party workers, media and advertising, and donations.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
