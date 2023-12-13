Running mate is about numbers; choose someone from Ashanti Region – COKA tells Bawumia

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), the former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), the former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman in the Ashanti Region, has made a passionate appeal to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer and leader of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to choose his running mate from the Ashanti Region for the 2024 general election.

According to him, the party stands to gain a lot by consolidating its base and winning more votes from the Ashanti Region if someone is selected from the region to partner Dr. Bawumia.



Chairman COKA, as he is affectionately called, made the appeal in an exclusive interview with Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Kumasi-based “Sompa TV” and “Sompa 93.1FM” on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.



Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah said even though many names had come up for consideration as running mates to Dr Bawumia, the party needs someone who appeals to voters.

According to him, running mate is about numbers; hence, “If you can’t mobilise support within and outside the party to complement that of the flagbearer, you have no business asking to be considered."



"I’m pleading with Dr. Bawumia and the leadership of the party to consider selecting someone from the Ashanti Region as a running mate for 2024,” he appealed.