Running mate lobbyists must give Bawumia some space – Deputy Majority Chief Whip

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (left) and Habib Iddrisu (right)

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has called on lobbyists for the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, to give the candidate some space and allow him to make an informed decision.

He advised that the focus should be supporting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to unite the party and make it a force to reckon with ahead of the 2024 polls.



The lawmaker for Tolon Constituency stated that there is a herculean task for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in closing all its ranks ahead of the general elections next year and all must endear themselves to that course.



In an exclusive interview with the New Publisher, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu wondered why people are already lobbying for others to be running mates barely a week after the flagbearer was elected at the National Delegates Conference.



“Our focus now should be uniting the party and making it strong ahead of the 2024 polls. Let us give our candidate some space to focus on uniting the party by closing all ranks. Even though it is important we have a running mate to solidify our quest to win the 2024 polls and break the 8, this is definitely not the time for us. Give Dr. Bawumia some space and I am certain he will never disappoint with his choice of a running mate”, he advised.



NPP running mate will come from the Ashanti Region–Nana B:



The National Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, known popularly as Nana last week hinted that the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will come from the Ashanti Region.



He said that apart from coming from the Ashanti Region, the person’s competence will be another thing that will be considered.



Apart from these two, the other thing the party will consider is the person’s personality and popularity in the country.



“Kwame, the running mate for the NPP in 2024, will come from the Ashanti Region. This is because the Ashanti Region has, over the years, been the stronghold of the NPP. However, that will not be the only consideration.

We will also look at the competence of the individual who will be selected. We will look at his or her track record over the years and how knowledgeable the person is. Did the person perform well when he/she was given an appointment or not?



The running mate we will select will also be popular and loved by the grassroots. We will not go in for someone no one knows of. We will go in for someone who has the personality to be able to move the crowd because we want someone to shore up our numbers in the impending elections,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.



Names of prospective running mates:



So far, more than 11 names have emerged with almost all of them hailing from the Ashanti Region.



Onyinah the surprise name:



Sources told this paper that Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, the famous Ghanaian theologian, a televangelist, who served as The Church of Pentecost Chairman from 2008 to 2018 is under strong consideration.



The Church leader is said to have been instrumental in Dr. Bawumia’s popularity among the Christian Clergy and his selection will complement Bawumia within the Christian community.



Advocates for Onyinah also say he hails from the Ashanti Region which is key to the 2024 election for NPP to break the 8.



He was born in Aduman in the Ashanti Region to Opanin Kwame Onyinah and Maame Rebecca Akosua Addai of Aduman.

As per Akan tradition, he was named after his granduncle, a popular chief of Dwumakyi village called Opanin Nimfour. He grew up with the name



Onyinah founded the Pentecost International Worship Centre, a ministry of The Church of Pentecost in 1993. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in theological studies from the University of Birmingham (2002) and a Master of Theology in applied theology from Regents Theological College. He is the last of the Apostles who walked with the founder of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor James McKeown. Onyinah joined the ministry of The Church of Pentecost in 1976 and has served in various positions, including rector of Pentecost University College, an executive council member, and the first International Missions Director of the church. He is also an adjunct lecturer at the Pentecost Theological Seminary. Onyinah served as a member of the National Peace Council in Ghana, the president of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council from 2011 to 2019, and chairman of the Ghana Evangelism Committee from 2010 to date.



Old name NAPO:



Even before Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia announced his run, many NPP members picked Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his potential running mate. But it will not be an easy ride for him after the primaries.



One of his backers to becoming Running Mate is Kennedy Agyapong, who has become a key kingmaker after the just-ended Primaries.



While he has strong support from Manhyia Palace and the party grassroots, his critics say he has a penchant for loose talk.



Born on 23 May 1968 in Ashanti New Town, a suburb of Kumasi, and hailing from Pakyi No. 2 in the Ashanti Region, Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO started his basic education at KNUST Primary and continued to Prempeh College in Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana, for his middle school education.



A member of the Ashanti Royal family, he studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and completed his MB CHB in 1994 before continuing with post-graduate studies in MSc. Clinical Epidemiology at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences in 1998 and at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University where he studied Leadership and Government.



In 2002, he pursued postgraduate training in surgery in the UK (MRCS). He has been a Minister of Education In Akufo-Addo’s first term. He is now the Energy Minister.

Prior to entering parliament, Prempeh served as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009. He is also a medical doctor and served as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.



Silent lobbying:



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is said to be quietly eyeing the opportunity without exposing himself. Oppong Nkrumah unsuccessfully lobbied to be made Deputy Minister of Finance to prepare his CV for the position but was swerved and maintained at the Information Ministry.



Oppong Nkrumah was born in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. His parents are Kwame Oppong Nkrumah and Felicia Oppong Nkrumah.



His mother was a teacher and his father was initially a teacher before becoming a banker. He hails from Akim Anyinase.



Nkrumah had his basic school education at St. Bernadette Soubirous School in Dansoman, continued to Pope John Senior High School in Koforidua for his senior high education, and later studied at the University of Cape Coast, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Commerce. In 2012 he graduated with an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana, Legon. In 2014 he was awarded a bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) at the GIMPA Faculty of Law after two years of studies. In 2016 he was called to the Bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



Those opposed to his running mate's ambition say at age 41, he should wait his turn as he has age on his side.



Joe Wise as VP:



The Member of Parliament for Bekwai Joe Osei-Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise has already announced that he won’t seek parliamentary re-election.

Some sources say he is one of the people Bawumia has a close relationship with. But his critics say he is a loose talker and temperamentally unfit for the running mate role



But already he is not returning to parliament. The 4-term MP says he believes he has done enough for his constituents and the party in Parliament hence a decision to bow out for a new face to take over as Member of Parliament for Bekwai.



“I’ll not contest again. I’m making way for a different face; I have done my part for Constituency and it is time for me to rest for another person to continue,” he told Oyerepa FM.



The former DVLA Boss after an unjustified painful defeat in the 2008 NPP Bekwai Constituency Parliamentary Primaries, contested as an independent candidate in the Parliamentary election and won. He polled 34,700 votes to unseat the incumbent New Patriotic Party candidate, Mr Ignatius Kofi Poku Adusei, who had 8,560 votes out of over 43,260 total votes cast in the parliamentary election.



Other names that may come under consideration as potential running mates include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, Adutwum Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Deputy Finance Minister, and Ejisu MP John Kumah among others.



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has reportedly told Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia he is not interested in the Running Mate slot.