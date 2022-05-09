Running mate slot not for men only– Bawa Mogtari backs Naana Jane

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, is a special aide to former President John Mahama

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to former President John Mahama, has backed the position of the 2020 running mate of the NDC that the highest office of the land is not a preserve for men only.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang who was the vice-presidential candidate for the John Mahama ticket in 2020 believes women can also occupy bigger positions in the political space.



In an interview with Margaret Ansei (Magoo) on the maiden edition of Women On The Frontline on TV XYZ, She recalled how some persons kicked against her candidature when Mr. Mahama appointed her as the vice-presidential candidate for election 2020.



To her, most Ghanaians had not come to terms with women's leadership and therefore believe women ought not to go near such high offices.



“It is us [Ghanaians] who think it [the running mate slot. ] is reserved for men. We should know it is human terrain,” she told host Margaret Ansei (Magoo).



She continued, “When we look at our history, we have suffered a lot: from slavery to other sufferings in recent times. Women are an integral part of the history of the country.”

“When I look at our currency I ask myself whether women didn’t do enough to be celebrated at that stage,” she said while arguing that Queen Yaa Asantewaa who led men to war inspire a lot of women to be on the frontline.



“Sometimes, people don’t give women the support they need to succeed,” she lamented.



There have been reactions to what Naana Jane said especially when a former NDC national chairman, Dr. Obed Asamoah had condemned her over her impact on the 2020 elections.



Support For Naana Jane



There has been a huge support for the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) from feminists and her colleagues in academia.

Although some have commenced a campaign to kick her out of the possible names to occupy the position, Bawa Mogtari seems to support the former Minister for Education.



Popular Metro TV broadcaster, Bridget Otoo posted on her Facebook page to commend Naana Jane for hitting the nail right on the head during the interview on TV XYZ.



"Why would anyone want to change her? She is an overqualified competent,” the news anchor said.



In the comments section, Joyce Bawah Mogtari supported the claim with a comment that read, "Running mate slot not the preserve of men.”