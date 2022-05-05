Running mate slot not reserved for men only – Naana Jane

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said it is time Ghanaians understand that capable women can occupy leadership positions.

She observed that from pre-colonial to when Ghana gained independence, a lot of women have proved that women are brave and competent to lead wherever they find themselves.



The 2020 running mate of the NDC made these remarks when she appeared on the maiden edition of the TV show Women on the frontline on TV XYZ on Sunday.



She recalled how some persons kicked against her candidature when former president John Mahama appointed her as the vice-presidential candidate for election 2020.



To her, most Ghanaians had not come to terms with women's leadership and therefore believe women ought not to go near such high offices.



“It is us [Ghanaians] who think it [the running mate slot. ] is reserved for men. We should know it is human terrain,” she told host Margaret Ansei (Magoo).



She continued, “When we look at our history, we have suffered a lot: from slavery to other sufferings in recent times. Women are an integral part of the history of the country.”

“When I look at our currency I ask myself whether women didn’t do enough to be celebrated at that stage,” she said while arguing that Queen Yaa Asantewaa who led men to war inspire a lot of women to be on the frontline.



“Sometimes, people don’t give women the support they need to succeed,” she added.



“When women are called to serve in high office, people ask is she married? Does she have kids? Why does she do things this way? When such comments, which I believe are not necessary are made, it can discourage some women who are being called to serve in higher offices,” she advised.



“When men fail to deliver, you won’t hear people calling them out but when a woman attempts something and fails then you see people attacking them which should not be the case,” she lamented.



In her advice to Ghanaians, the former UCC vice-chancellor said, “I believe we should respect everybody regardless of their gender.”