Running to IMF was President Akufo-Addo's call - Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister, Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

The information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the government’s decision to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout was President Akufo-Addo’s call. However, the decision was sanctioned by the cabinet.

The minister was responding to a series of questions regarding government’s decision to run back to the IMF for a bailout on an Accra local radio station, Citi Fm’s Breakfast show on Monday, July 4, 2022, and monitored by this reporter.



Asked whether Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Head of the economic management team was in support of government’s sudden U-turn, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the decision to run back to the IMF for a rescue was a collective decision.



“The decision to run to the IMF for a bailout was a collective one. Some members of this government may have expressed some misgivings in the past, no one has given any indication that he does not support the current stance of the government,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated.



Prior to the passage of the E-Levy, top government officials, including Dr. Bawumia and the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta had indicated strongly that the government would never return to the IMF for any financial assistance regardless of the country’s economic conditions and further impressed on Ghanaians to support the controversial E-Levy.

In one of the NPP town hall meetings, Mr. Ofori-Atta once indicated that going back to the IMF for further assistance had dire consequences on the economy of Ghana.



“The consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not short-sighted,” Mr. Ken Ofori said.



Months after the E-Levy had been passed, the fund had woefully failed to generate enough funds to power the government machinery.



Following the debilitating nature of the economy, President Akufo-Addo last week directed the finance minister to reach out to the IMF for a bailout quickly.