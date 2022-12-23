4
Rushing to parliament without any working experience is a terrible decision to make – Former MP

ASHIAMAH KWESI DANIEL BUEM NDC Former MP, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, has advised young people interested in running for parliamentary office to be prepared for the challenges that await them.

The former legislator noted that there was no need to rush into going to parliament since it comes with several regrets.

In a recent interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that going to parliament comes with challenges and that young people should be guided by that.

Mr. Ashiamah was responding to a question on whether he would return to contest as MP.

He responded by saying, he was no longer interested in contesting for the parliamentary election.

“I will no longer compete. I will not be returning to the legislature. Those young people who are rushing to go to parliament should go and see what is there. But I constantly advise the youth, excuse me, those without any working experience and who have not received a salary and have managed themselves against the decision to go to parliament. Patience must be practised. Don’t rush because that isn’t good,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has called for unity within the party.

He advised persons who lost the election to let go and work together with those elected to clinch victory for 2024.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
