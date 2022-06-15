1
Russia-Ukraine War: Majority of Ghanaians unwilling to return home – Ayorkor Botchwey

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, says no Ghanaian has died in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Answering questions from MPs, the minister revealed out of over 700 Ghanaian Students in Ukraine only 249 were evacuated back home in the heart of the conflict.

According to her, the majority of the students however refused to return home.

“Mr. Speaker notwithstanding the preparedness of the Government of Ghana to airlift home our compatriots who had left for Ukraine some of them, many of them, the majority of them were unwilling to return to Ghana.

“As of Wednesday the 30TH of March 2022 249 has been brought home of which International Organization for Migration sponsored 27,” the Minister disclosed.

She, however, added that the government took care of all COVID-19 expenses for those willing before their departure and arrival in Ghana.

