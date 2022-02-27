Russia-Ukraine conflict: Focus on resolving economic challenges - Akufo-Addo told

Former Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has asked the Government of Ghana to mind her business in the current attack by Russia on Ukraine.

Dailymail.com reported that Russia has "launched an all-out war on Ukraine with simultaneous attacks coming from south, east and north, by land and by air".



According to them, "missiles and bombs rained from the sky, tanks rolled across the border, troops parachuted down on eastern regions and explosions were seen across the country after Vladimir Putin gave the order to attack''.



Hundreds of Ukrainian troops are said to have been killed in the clashes.



The Russia and Ukraine conflict has to do with geopolitics with Russia, under the leadership of her President Vladimir Putin, disliking the idea of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



Reacting to what many fear will cause a ''third world war'', Charles Owusu opined that Ghana can make no significant impact in the ongoing war.

To him, the government should effectively manage the country in order to relieve Ghanaians.



Although dreading the consequences of Russia's action on the world economy, particularly on Ghana, he however believed should the government put the right measures in place, the country will survive.



He advised President Akufo-Addo and his government to focus on resolving the economic challenges confronting Ghanaians as well as addressing the concerns of Ghanaian students in Ukraine than meddling in the Russia/Ukraine impasse.



"There's nothing Ghana can do about what is going on in Ukraine. There's nothing that Ghana can do. We can discuss and debate on it but, in terms of impact, we can't make any impact," he stressed on Peace FM's flagship programme ''Kokrokoo''.



