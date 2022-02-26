Russia-Ukraine conflict can turn into a 3rd World War – International Security Expert

International security expert and the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has warned of dire consequences if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates.

Dailymail.com reported that Russia has "launched an all-out war on Ukraine with simultaneous attacks coming from south, east and north, by land and by air".



According to them, "missiles and bombs rained from the sky, tanks rolled across the border, troops parachuted down on eastern regions and explosions were seen across the country after Vladimir Putin gave the order to attack''.



Hundreds of Ukrainian troops are said to have been killed in the clashes.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Vladimir Antwi-Danso explained Russia is guarding its territory to ensure it's not invaded by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



"Once NATO is coming close to Russian border, they'll do everything to protect territory . . . in International relations, there's no morality . . . and so if someone feels threatened they'll do anything to protect themselves," he stated.

3rd World War



Vladimir Antwi-Danso says if this conflict is not handled well, it can lead to a third world war which will be deadly.



"If it is not handled well, it might turn into a 3rd World war and it can be apocalyptic because North Korea and China will back Russia . . . it will be a suicidal war and so we need to pray".



"The way forward is diplomacy and level-headedness and the UN must take it up to start serious negotiations . . . " he added.



Impact

Vladimir Antwi-Danso has agreed with pundits who claim the conflict between the two countries can worsen the already escalating fuel prices.



According to him, "the first few months or a year or two we should expect an escalation of fuel prices and economic wobbling, and so we should be ready . . . Russia can decide to stop gas, they can decide to withdraw the amount of fuel they pump unto the world grid, and so on . . . every country is going to be affected by what is happening and so we should tighten our belt".



However, he believes things "will be better".



