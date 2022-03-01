Russia-Ukraine crisis: ‘Shut up’ – Diplomatic Consultant goes hard on security analysts

International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab

An International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab, has descended on security scholars in the country, over interpretations they made of the crisis in Ukraine following Russian military invasion.

According to him, most experts in security and international relations are filling the public space with what he described as “fake news” which “cause fear and panic.”



He mentioned that there can never be a conventional World War III that would erupt across the globe as projected by the “so-called” security analysts in the country, because there is no space of land to dominate.



Mr. Farouk who is a globally certified diplomatic consultant is therefore urging them to desist from putting out nonfactual information if they have no knowledge on some issues surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



“Those so-called security experts, historians, internationals relation experts, a good number of them are just blasting the air with fake news. They are filling the airspace with ‘non-fa’(nonfactual) and at the same time putting too much fear into the Ghanaian system”



“Let me use this opportunity to urge them that whoever does not have knowledge about issues of Russia and Ukraine should not comment on it. There is nothing wrong to raise up your hands and admit that you don’t have the facts and figures so what you don’t have an idea what you don’t know just keep it up and keep mute” Farouk Al- Wahab said.

He gave the caution while giving a detailed account on the happenings between the two countries on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show hosted by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Monday, February 28, 2022.



The expert in international relations, however, bemoaned the consistence with which some educationists at the tertiary level tarnish their own reputations in the media with the commentaries they run.



“The so-called professors are disgracing themselves on air and I find it alarming why they don’t see and stop those things.”



He also expressed worry over the sharp increase in prices of commodities on the market with the perception that there is a possibility of World War III, a development he said is “worrying.”



For this reason, Farouk Al-Wahab called on all scholars who are privileged to be speaking on the Russia-Ukraine relationship to be circumspect in their comments to avoid taking advantage of the innocent Ghanaian.