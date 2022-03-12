Russia-Ukraine war: Ghana urges Putin to withdraw invading forces, agree to ceasefire

President Vladimir Putin and President Akufo-Addo

Ghana wants Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine

Permanent rep at UNSC warns of use of biological or chemical weapons



Russian troops ordered to enter Ukraine by President Putin since Feb. 24



Ghana has formally called on the Russia Federation to withdraw its invading troops from Ukrainian territory and for the two warring parties to commit to an unconditional and immediate ceasefire.



This was contained in a statement delivered at a session of the United Nations Security Council that took place on Friday, March 11, 2022.



Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harold Adlai Agyemang, also stressed on the need for the warring parties to aver their minds to the impact of a greater threats that could extend beyond the region into global challenges.



“We urge the parties to respect the call for unconditional and immediate ceasefire and for the Russian federation to withdraw all of its invading troops from the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

“Bearing in mind the incalculable consequence that an accidental or deliberate release of chemical or biological agents in the conflict theater could have on the local populations in and around Ukraine,” Agyemang stated.



He also stressed that an expanding combat situation will also threaten, “global stability and on already fragile security environment. The weaponization of chemical or biological agents in the war in Ukraine or anywhere would be wrong and that should not be contemplated,” he stressed.



President Vladimir Putin has spoken to three African leaders since the February 24, 2022 military operation in Ukraine started. The three are Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Abdul Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt and Macky Sall of Senegal – the latter in his position as current chairperson of the African Union.



Ghana, Kenya and Gabon are Africa’s current representatives on the Security Council, all three of them have condemned the Russian invasion at the Security Council level and in General Assembly voting.



Background: Russia-Ukraine conflict



Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered a military operation in Ukraine after it emerged that the country was seeking entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - which Russia sees as against its security interests.

Russian forces have been in Ukraine trying to take control of the capital and second largest city - Kiev and Kharkiv respectively.



The resulting chaos has led to people fleeing their homes into neighbouring countries. A major issue that has come up is the racist mistreatment of Africans seeking to escape - it has been condemned by African countries and the AU.



Most African countries have started evacuating their nationals - mostly students - by having them cross land borders into neighbouring countries where they are given consular assistance.



Initial talks between the two warring parties took place on February 28, with a second-round taking place on March 3.